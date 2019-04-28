World Championship in Togyzkumalak and Mangala kicks off in Turkey

ANTALYA. KAZINFORM - The World Championship in Togyzkumalak and Mangala started on Saturday in Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the World Federation of Togyzkumalak.

More than a hundred athletes from 16 countries began to fight for the title of world champion in the Kazakh national game - togyzkumalak. The opening ceremony of the V World Championship in togyzkumalak and the I World Mangala Championship took place on Saturday. The organizers of the international tournament, which runs from April 25 to May 4, are the World Federation of Togyzkumalak and the Mangala Federation.



Athletes from Colombia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Russia, the U.S., Tajikistan, Ukraine, Turkey, Czech Republic and Switzerland take part in the World Championship. The athletes from Latvia, Pakistan, Ethiopia and Romania will demonstrate their skills on the world stage for the first time. Most athletes who come to international tournaments at their own expense are enthusiasts and they actively develop togykumalak in their countries.



Representative of the World Federation of Togyzkumalak, Batyrbek Kulekeyev, says the interest of foreign people in the Kazakh national game is thanks to its uniqueness, which is based on instant mental arithmetic. "Togyzkumalak is a combination of arithmetic, resourcefulness and pungency of wit. The one who is able to think, count and decide quickly wins the game. Therefore, this game that develops logic, thinking and ingenuity is necessary for everyone, especially for the young," explains Kulekeyev. Vice President of the Federation Jean Retschitzki wished good luck to all participants.



Rauf Ozgen, the President of Mangala Federation noted that at the origin of mangala, there is togyzkumalak with its thousand-year history. In his opinion, consolidation of the efforts will help each country develop their national intellectual games and will give an opportunity to solve the challenges facing them jointly.



Consul of Kazakhstan in Antalya Arman Narbayev also took part in the opening ceremony. The Kazakhstani team consists of 10 athletes, including eight-time world champion Assel Daliyeva, three-time world champion Khakimzhan Yeleussinov, three-time world champion Serik Aktayev, world champions - Galymzhan Temirbayev, Saltanat Saparbekova, and promising young talents - Gulzhanat Aldabergenova, Sayat Zhandarbek, Aruzhan Abdykhanova.



The championship is held separately for men and women in several categories such as classic, rapid and blitz.



The championship is organized with the aim of promoting and popularizing togyzkumalak and mangala at the international level, strengthening cultural ties and identifying the best athletes in this intellectual sport.



The first togyzkumalak world championship was held in 2010 in Astana (now Nur-Sultan), with athletes from 16 countries taking part in it. Togyzkumalak was registered as an intellectual game for the first time on Internet on September 15, 2009 on the website www.iggamecenter.com, at the same time there was developed a program for playing it online. Currently, the game occupies the first line in the ranking among 150 intellectual games on this website.