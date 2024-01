ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Alexey Poltoranin finished 11th in the Men's Skiathlon, FIS Nordic World Ski Championships held in Seefeld, Austria.

Other Kazakh athletes, namely, Eugene Velichko, Vitaly Pukhkalo and Olzhas Klimin took 42nd, 48th and 55th places correspondingly, the National Cross-country Skiing Federation's press service reports.



Today Kazakhstan's skiers are to compete in team sprints.