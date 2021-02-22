World-class hospital ship completes sea trial in north China port

TIANJIN. KAZINFORM - An advanced hospital ship built by a Chinese company for an American shipowner has completed its sea trial in north China's Tianjin Municipality, the company said, Xinhua reports.

The 174-meter-long and 28.6-meter-wide ship is designed to operate at a top speed of 12 knots. Equipped with 277 ward rooms and 641 beds, it can provide the comprehensive services of both a five-star hotel and top hospital.

It is also one of the most advanced marine medical and teaching platforms in the world, according to Tianjin Xingang Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., the manufacturer.

The company said the test results from the sea trial covering the vessel's speed, noise and other aspects have been praised by the ship owner.