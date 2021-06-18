World conference calls for inclusive COVID-19 recovery plan

DHAKA. KAZINFORM The 109th International Labor Conference (ILC) held in Geneva adopted a resolution on Thursday, urging global leaders to materialize an inclusive, sustainable and resilient recovery from the impacts of the global pandemic.

The resolution was adopted after an intense negotiation in the COVID-19 Response Committee of the ILC that was led by Dhaka, said a Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry statement on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh in Geneva, Md. Mustafizur Rahman, chaired the committee while the South Asian nation also led the Asia and Pacific Group in the negotiation as a coordinator.

The resolution listed some recommendations, including equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all people with particular actions for reducing health risks of the health workers.

«The resolution strongly appeals for timely, affordable and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all people in all countries for the revitalization of the global economy and the world of work,» said the statement.

Detected in China in December 2019, the coronavirus has so far infected 177.3 million people and killed more than 3.84 million across the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University update.

The pandemic has also affected the global economy with millions of people across the world having lost their jobs.

Referring to the significant role of the health staff during the pandemic, the resolution called for ensuring «access to vaccines and personal protection equipment for workers, particularly to reduce the health risk of the health workers as well as salaries and allowances of all workers.»

It also urged the International Labor Organization to play «a more effective role for accelerating the support to states to address the increasing inequality between developed and developing countries».

Underlining the most vulnerable sectors in the pandemic, the resolution recommended expansion of the social safety net programs with a special focus on women, older people and migrants.

It calls for adopting a gender-balanced, sustainable and people-oriented post-pandemic recovery plan immediately.