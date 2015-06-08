World Congress of Russian Press to allow to find out about new trends in journalism - D. Diyarov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Congress of Russian Press, scheduled to be held in Moscow this year, will allow to find out about new trends in development of journalism, participants of the forum, head of "Kazinform" International News Agency Dauren Diyarov told to a TASS correspondent.

"The expectations are very simple. I would like to communicate with colleagues and friends, find out about new trends in journalism," he noted.

According to him, journalists from many countries traditionally take part in this annual forum. "Everybody has their own approaches to covering events and it is very interesting to learn more about them," Dauren Diyarov noted.

"We are celebrating the 70 th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and this is a holiday that united us all spiritually. However, the situation in the world is very unstable, economic crisis, sanctions policy, it all has its negative impact on Kazakhstan as well. Nevertheless, the platform of the World Congress of Russian Press is one of a few that allows us, heads of mass media, journalists, gather in one place and discuss our work," he stressed.

He also thinks that the Russian language mass media have great prospects for development. "The Russian language is a language of integration. The countries that founded the Eurasian Economic Union are Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. Kyrgyzstan and Armenia have joined us now. The point is wherever we meet we speak Russian. Therefore, the prospects are very high," he added.

The 17 th World Congress of Russian Press will be held in Moscow on June 10-12. More than 500 Russian language mass media from 63 world countries will take part in it.