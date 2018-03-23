World Doctors Orchestra perform world premiere of ‘Positive Spirit’

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Al Jalila Foundation, a global philanthropic organisation dedicated to transforming lives through medical education and research, hosted the World Doctors Orchestra charity concert on Thursday at Dubai Opera to coincide with its 5th anniversary, WAM reports.

The event was organised under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.



To mark the occasion of the 5th anniversary of Al Jalila Foundation, Dr Raja Easa Saleh Al Gurg, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Member of the Board of Trustees, said, "We are extremely honoured by the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and privileged to hear the renowned orchestra perform the world premiere of ‘Positive Spirit' at the magnificent Dubai Opera.

"We are grateful to each of the brilliant physicians for taking the time from their medical profession to share their talent and passion for music, and to use it to raise funds to advance medical research in the UAE. This harmony of medicine and music is a wonderful way to celebrate our anniversary and we thank our sponsors and the audience for being part of this momentous occasion."

For the first time in the region, and for one night only, 75 physicians from 15 countries, joined by a common devotion and love for music, travelled from around the globe to perform this unique charity concert in Dubai with 100 per cent of proceeds dedicated to advancing medical research in the UAE.

Established in 2007 the World Doctors Orchestra is an independent non-profit organisation, comprising of physicians from more than 50 nations who have performed in venues in all four corners of the world, by combining the pleasure of fine music with global medical responsibility. The Dubai inaugural concert marks the 24th international performance since its inception.