World Economic Forum opens in Davos

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 47th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting will be held from 17 to 20 January in Davos, Switzerland. Organizers expect its theme ‘Responsive and Responsible Leadership' to bring together a record number of participants - about three thousand government, business, international organizations and civil society representatives, RIA Novosti reports.

The 400-session Forum will focus on rethinking of global cooperation, revival of the global economy, capitalism reform with the onset of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Over a thousand CEOs as well as delegations from over 70 countries, among them all members of G-20, including key ministers and heads of state will participate in the Forum. Heads of major international organizations such as the UN, WTO and IMF were also invited.

Chinese agenda

Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver the Opening Plenary of the Annual Meeting in Davos. Xi Jinping is the first Chinese leader's to attend the WEF after the first time the country took part in it in 1979. Xi brought with him the biggest-ever delegation of Chinese executives. And experts say, this indicates that China is trying to actively mark its positions in the world economy after the recent US elections, as it fears that Trump will start his "trade war" campaign as he promised.

US delegation will also be in the focus. As WEF founder Klaus Schwab said earlier, he invited representatives of both administrations - the outgoing and the new. The outgoing administration will be represented by Vice President Joe Biden and US Secretary of State John Kerry. Both of them will participate in the panel discussions. The new administration wl be represented by Anthony Scaramoucci, which Trump appointed an advisor and public liaison to government agencies and businesses.

The European Commission

According to its press service, the Commission will contribute to the debates by explaining and promoting its priorities and actions to address challenges in areas like migration, security, economy, climate change and energy. First Vice-President Timmermans will lead the European delegation. The Commission will also be represented by twelve Members of the College (First Vice-President Timmermans, High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini, Vice-Presidents Ansip, Šefčovič and Dombrovskis, and Commissioners Oettinger, Hahn, Malmström, Bulc, Moscovici, Navracsics and Moedas). They will participate in a range of sessions and meetings with leaders from politics, business and society from across the world.



Energy at WEF

Discussion of the situation on the global energy market will be an integral part of the Forum. The main topics of it will be the prospects of the industry and the impact of new reforms. Russian business community will be represented by Vagit Alekperov, President of LUKOIL and Leonid Mikhelson, Executive Director NOVATEK. Also among international participants are: Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar Al-Luaibi, Nigeria Oil Minister Emmanuel Kachikwu and OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo.