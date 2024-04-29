World Economic Forum special meeting kicks off in Riyadh

A special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) commenced on Sunday in Riyadh, with a focus on global collaboration, growth and energy for development, Xinhua reports.

"Today, we gather at a time when the world is facing many changes, with our economies, societies, and industries facing unprecedented challenges and vast opportunities," Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim said at the opening of the special meeting, emphasizing the importance of global participation for a world economy that works for everyone.

WEF President Borge Brende referred to the meeting as a significant event to review de-escalation in the conflicts in the Middle East, the humanitarian situation in Gaza and other important regional and international topics.

The WEF special meeting is scheduled to continue until Monday, with the aim of facilitating dialogue among thought leaders and the public on a range of topics including environmental challenges, mental health, digital currencies, artificial intelligence, the role of the arts in society, modern entrepreneurship, and smart cities.