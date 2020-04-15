World famous khomusist Yuliana Krivoshapkina to perform on Kazinform YouTube channel

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The well-known ethnic singer from the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the world’s khomusist virtuoso Yuliana Krivoshapkina will give home concert on Kazinform YouTube channel.

During the online concert, Yuliana will play on the khomus. The online concert will be held on April 16 at 8 p.m.. Please use this link to watch the concert.

Yuliana Krivoshapkina is the holder of the title «Homusist virtuoso of the world», ethnic singer, musician. She is the vocalist of the State Variety Theater of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia, Russian Federation). Yuliana was a soloist of the ethnic group «Hayarkhaan». She participated in a number of international festivals. As part of the group, Yuliana became the laureate of ethnic music festivals across the world.