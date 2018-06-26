World-famous robot Sophia to come to Astana for forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana will host "Global Silk Road" Cities Mayors Forum on July 2-3, 2018, First Deputy Head of the International Secretariat of G-Global Murat Karimsakov has told a briefing on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The forum will be held at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation and at the Palace of Independence.

"Mayors of cities, leaders of world business and financial institutions, statesmen and scientists, representatives of non-governmental and international organizations, mass media from over 60 countries along the Great Silk Road will take part in the forum," Murat Karimsakov said.

More than 2,000 participants, including 70 mayors of Europe, Asia, the CIS, 15 political leaders, representatives of 60 major chambers of commerce and industry and transnational companies of the world, over 100 foreign speakers and moderators have already confirmed participation. Sophia, a social humanoid robot, will be one of the forum speakers.

"Sophia is one of the most advanced present-day robots. She has been listed among the speakers of our plenary session. And Sophia has repeatedly participated in the global platforms. Sophia expresses very interesting opinions and gives detailed answers on a wide range of issues. The forum participants will have the opportunity to meet with android personally and get answers to the questions they want to ask," said Murat Karimsakov.

The attendees will discuss the issues of digitalizing the 21st-century Silk Road, reducing the economic inequality, determining paths for new international trade rules, using and regulating cryptocurrencies, and a new format for organizing international business cooperation, scientific and expert support for the One Belt, One Road Initiative.