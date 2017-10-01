World financial centers join forces to promote sustainable finance

CASABLANCA. KAZINFORM - Over 10 of the world's leading financial centres today agreed to promote strategic action on green and sustainable finance, at the first-ever international meeting of financial centres, held in Casablanca.

Financial centres including Astana, Casablanca, Dublin, Hong Kong, Milan, London, Luxembourg, Milan, Paris, Shanghai and Stockholm backed the Casablanca statement, agreeing to harness their expertise to drive action on climate change and sustainable development, WAM reports.



Said Ibrahimi, CEO, Casablanca Finance City Authority,CFCA, said: "The leadership and commitment displayed by financial centers gathered in Casablanca gives me confidence that we can increase capital flows to vital areas on the African continent, in sustainable agriculture and clean energy notably. Our vision is to establish Casablanca as a hub for green finance dedicated to Africa."



Sir Roger Gifford, Chairman of the City of London Corporation's Green Finance Initiative, said: "London is committed to working with other financial centres to grow the global market for green finance. This new network can help leverage the world's capital markets in pursuit of climate change mitigation by sharing best practice and agreeing on common principles."



The meeting was hosted by the CFCA and the UN Environment Inquiry into the Design of a Sustainable Financial System, working in association with Italy's Ministry of the Environment and Morocco's presidency of the COP22 climate conference.



"Clearly, financial centres compete," said Nick Robins, Co-Director of the UN Environment Inquiry. "But cooperation on sustainable finance is not only essential, it is also very possible, as this new network shows. The network has the potential to drive a step change in sustainable finance in the year ahead."