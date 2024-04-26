World football star Claude Makélélé meets flood victims in Aktobe

Claude Makélélé Sinda, former player of England’s Chelsea and France's national team, together with the members of the public headquarters of Aktobe region, visited a dormitory of Zhubanov Regional University where the victims of the devastating spring floods had been temporarily accommodated. He met the families living there and got familiarized himself with the conditions of the evacuation center, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The meeting was initiated by the regional public headquarters.

Makélélé expressed his support to the flood victims and left autographed balls for their children, who were at school at that time.

The legendary player is visiting Aktobe as an honorary guest of Super Bol! youth football project which aims at search and selection of young football talents for their further professional training.

Photo credit: Aktobe