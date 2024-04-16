World Future Energy Summit 2024 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

The World Future Energy Summit (WFES), taking place from 16th-18th April 2024, has kicked off at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, WAM reports.

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), the three-day summit aims to promote innovation and investment to bring about a global transition to clean energy, and lay down plans to build a sustainable future by attracting investors and providers of advanced energy solutions.

Drawing in over 30,000 visitors from around the world, WFES is a world-class future energy and sustainability event, with its role encompassing a drive to accelerate the global energy transition and align the efforts of industry leaders, policymakers and startups, setting in motion a collaborative drive to secure a more environment-friendly future.