EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:45, 16 April 2024 | GMT +6

    World Future Energy Summit 2024 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

    World Future Energy Summit
    Photo: WAM

    The World Future Energy Summit (WFES), taking place from 16th-18th April 2024, has kicked off at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, WAM reports. 

    Hosted by the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), the three-day summit aims to promote innovation and investment to bring about a global transition to clean energy, and lay down plans to build a sustainable future by attracting investors and providers of advanced energy solutions.

    Drawing in over 30,000 visitors from around the world, WFES is a world-class future energy and sustainability event, with its role encompassing a drive to accelerate the global energy transition and align the efforts of industry leaders, policymakers and startups, setting in motion a collaborative drive to secure a more environment-friendly future.

    Tags:
    Energy Middle East World News
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!