World Government Summit convenes 4,000 high-level officials to shape future of world

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the seventh World Government Summit (WGS 2019) will start on Sunday, February 10.

More than 4,000 high-level officials from 140 countries, heads of state and government, 30 international organisations and entrepreneurs will come together to shape the future of the world with the emerging needs of the global citizen at the heart, WAM reports.



Up to 600 world-famous speakers will participate in more than 200 interactive sessions on vital sectors that will shape the future of humanity, from climate change and fiscal policy to government service innovations and post-conflict social reconciliation.



The summit will see the attendance of almost 100 ministers from around the world, with more than 120 presidents and officials from leading international companies all joining forces to address the issues of today and tomorrow on the global platform of WGS 2019.



Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Chairman of WGS, noted that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for the seventh WGS is to provide a blueprint for the success of nations to all governments across the world.



He said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed that the 2019 summit should focus on the development of human life in line with its aim of supporting government efforts to build a better future for the seven billion people.



Al Gergawi revealed that the summit will convene heads of state, government officials, thinkers and entrepreneurs to present their experiences in seven key areas: the future of technology and its impact on future governments, the future of health and quality of life, the future of the environment and climate change, the future of education and the labor market, the future of trade and international cooperation, the future of societies and politics, and the future of information and communication between government and society.



The World Government Summit will feature 16 international forums, starting from Friday, February 8, and continuing until Tuesday, February 12. The forums will include Global Dialogue for Happiness and Wellbeing, Global A.I. Governance Forum, Arab Youth Forum, Global Policy Platform, Climate Change Forum, SDGs in Action, Arab Fiscal Forum, Gender Equality Forum, Global Health Forum, Government Services Forum, Astana Civil Services Hub meeting, Advanced Skills Forum, Future of Jobs Forum, Government Communication Forum, Women in Government Forum and Future of Philanthropy Forum.