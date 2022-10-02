World Green Economy Summit 2022 attracts 12 sponsors

DUBAI. KAZINFORM The 8th edition of the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) has attracted the support of 12 local and global sponsors, including Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) Group, Emirates Global Aluminium, Dragon Oil, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), Emirates NBD, National Bonds Corporation, Dubal Holding, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO), Dubai Green Fund, Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), and BMW.

WGES was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on 28-29 September, 2022, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, WAM reports.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD and CEO of DEWA, and Chairman of the WGEO, commended the Summit’s sponsors, highlighting the importance of strengthening international partnerships in facing global challenges, supporting climate action, consolidating sustainability and accelerating the transition towards a sustainable green economy to ensure a bright future for all.

«Thanks to the unlimited support of the wise leadership and combined local and global efforts, the Summit has emerged as a significant global platform that brings together local and international VIPs, including presidents and government leaders, many speakers, officials, representatives of government organisations, media professionals, experts and academicians. They exchange experiences and discuss strategies and effective solutions of climate change adaptation and mitigation, carbon neutrality and related global ambitions,» Al Tayer said.





Photo: se.linkedin.com











