World Heritage Volunteers Initiative

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Within the framework of the UNESCO World Heritage Education Programme, the World Heritage Volunteers (WHV) Initiative was launched in 2008 in collaboration with the Coordinating Committee for International Voluntary Service (CCIVS) to mobilize and involve young people and youth organizations in World Heritage preservation and promotion, the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office’s official website reads.

During 11 years of fruitful experience:

3500 volunteers have worked with 122 local organizations and NGOs

359 action camps have been heldin 61 countries around the world

Objectives of the Initiative:

To raise awareness among young people, volunteers, local communities, and concerned authorities of the need to protect and promote World Heritage

To get young people involved in World Heritage preservation through concrete projects at sites, allowing them to learn new skills and express ideas

Provide young people with opportunities to learn basic preservation and conservation techniques

Foster cooperation between youth organizations, communities, site management and authorities

Identify best practices and develop non-formal education tools to facilitate stakeholders’ participation in World Heritage education.

To learn more about the initiative and the opportunities of becoming a volunteer, please visit this page.