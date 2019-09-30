World Investor Week 2019 kicks off in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM From 30 September to 6 October 2019 the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) will hold the World Investor Week in AIFC in order to raise awareness on consumers protection, investors education, financial services and to highlight the opportunities for doing business in AIFC.

The World Investor Week is held annually under the auspices of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and over 80 jurisdictions from 6 continents celebrate it. IOSCO is an international organization that brings together the world's securities regulators. Its membership regulates more than 95% of the world's securities markets in more than 115 jurisdictions, the AIFC press service reports.

Holding the World Investor Week reflects AIFC's commitment to the IOSCO’s global standards for the protection of the financial services consumers. Last year, more than 3,500 participants in 7 cities of Kazakhstan took part in the 2018 World Investor Week in AIFC.

This year, the events within the World Investor Week will be held from 30 September to 6 October in 6 cities of Kazakhstan as part of the national campaign called Investor Awareness Roadshow.

The 2019 World Investor Week in AIFC envisages presentations and information sessions for potential consumers of financial services, academic and business circles. The sessions for academic community of regional universities will be held in the first half of the day and will focus on financial and investment education. Workshops will also be organised for the students of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the second half of the day presentations for business circles will be held, covering such issues as consumers protection, financial services and business opportunities offered in AIFC, issuing procedures of Green and Islamic bonds, the benefits of registration in AIFC and the Centre’s educational and training programs. The event’s speakers will be the AIFC experts on regulation, financial technologies, Green and Islamic Finances, investments and continuous professional development.

The Islamic Finance Week is also planned to be held within the 2019 World Investor Week in AIFC. Master classes and trainings will be held on actual issues of the Islamic finance industry development in Kazakhstan and over the world. The Week will be completed by annual Islamic Finance Day conferences in Almaty (4 October) and Nur-Sultan (6 October).

«The Investor Day» Conference – a final event of the World Investor Week – will be held on 6 October in Nur-Sultan. The AIFC speakers and invited external experts will talk about a wide range of financial services, investment tools and business opportunities in the AIFC in terms of protecting the rights of the financial services consumers.

More information, the event program and registration link are available here - https://www.wiw-aifc.kz/.