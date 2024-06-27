EN
    18:17, 27 June 2024 | GMT +6

    World junior chess champion Kazybek Nogerbek receives apartment in Kazakh capital

    chess
    Photo: Administration office of Astana

    A certificate for a two-bed apartment was handed over today to Kazybek Nogerbek, who sealed the title at the 2024 FIDE World Junior U20 Chess Championship title, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The Kazakhstani performed a series of matches at the U20 Boys World Chess Tournament held in India, clinching the top spot among 120 participants from all over the world. Kazybek repeated his compatriot Darmen Sadvakassov’s achievement, who was the U20 title in 1998.

    During the solemn meeting, Astana city mayor Zhenis Kassymbek congratulated Kazybek on his achievement and handed over a certificate for a two-bed apartment, provided by the Damu Development Group Consortium.

    President of the Chess Federation of Astana Abzal Sagymbayev expressed his pride for the achievement of Kazybek and wished his new ones in the future.

    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
