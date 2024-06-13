World Junior Chess Championship 2024: Kazakhstani claims U20 boys title

Kazakhstani Kazybek Nogerbek sealed the title at the FIDE World Junior Open Chess Championship 2024 in the U-20 boys category held in Gandhinagar, state Gujarat, India, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Kazybek Nogerbek of Kazakhstan notched up a triumph over his opponent from Armenia grandmaster Mamikon Gharibyan in the final round of the tournament.

The Kazakhstani performed a series of matches at the U20 Boys World Chess Tournament, clinching the top spot.

Among Kazakhstani chess players who claimed the U20 title were Darmen Sadvakassov (1998), Dinara Saduakassova (2016) and Zhansaya Abdumalik (2017).