World Kazakhsha Kures Championships kicks off in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Kazakhsha Kures Championships ‘Alem Barysy' has kicked off in Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

33 athletes from 29 countries weighing over 90 kg will vie for the title. Kazakhstan is represented by five athletes.



At 142 kg, Kazakhstani Nurdaulet Zharylgapov happens to be the fourth heaviest athlete at the championships.



The World Kazakhsha Kures Championships is underway at the Baluan Sholak Sports Complex.