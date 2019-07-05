World leaders congratulate First President of Kazakhstan on Capital City Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Heads of State and Government sent congratulatory telegrams and letters to Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of the Capital City Day and his birthday, the official website of the First President reads.

In his letter President of Kazakhstan Xi Jinping underlined importance of development of relations between Kazakhstan and China. The President emphasized that China and Kazakhstan are friendly neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners. Over 27 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations Kazakhstan-China ties moved significantly forward.



"In April this year you paid a visit to China to attend the 2nd High-Level Forum for International Cooperation One Belt, One Road which brought good results. We held bilateral talks, I awarded the Friendship Order of China to you to demonstrate the high and special level of China-Kazakhstan relations," the letter reads.



President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov noted in his telegram that thanks to the efforts of the Leader of the Nation the capital of Kazakhstan turned into the most beautiful city in Central Asia and became the international financial platform and the city of the world. He also extended the deepest and warmest congratulations on the occasion of the Capital City Day and Nazarbayev's birthday.



President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon also congratulated the First President of Kazakhstan. The President wished Nursultan Nazarbayev good health, wellbeing, inexhaustible energy and new horizons for the sake of the people of Kazakhstan respectful of the Leader of the Nation.



Head of the Government of Russia Dmitry Medvedev highlighted the merits of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the country's socioeconomic development and state-building. He emphasized in his congratulatory letter significant contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev in deepening partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.