World leaders congratulate Kazakh President on New Year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, is receiving congratulations on the upcoming New Year from the world leaders and heads of international organizations, Kazinform reported citing Akorda’s press service.

In his New Year's greeting President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin noted that 2019 is marked by significant events including a constitutional transfer of power and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s convincing victory in the presidential elections.

«It is important that we have managed not only to fully preserve the accumulated potential of the Russian-Kazakh relations but to continue working together to strengthen strategic partnership, alliance and good neighborliness. The coordination of the efforts of Moscow and Nur-Sultan within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other multilateral structures has shown good results. I am convinced that in the coming year the interaction between our states will increasingly develop», the message of the Russian leader reads.

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov sent his sincere congratulations on the upcoming New Year holiday and wished the people of Kazakhstan peace and prosperity.

President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in and First Lady of the country Kim Jung-sook on behalf of the Korean people congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the upcoming holiday.

«Your support and cooperation in establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula is a source of confidence for the Korean people. Korea will continue to build an inclusive and sustainable peace with the international community», the telegram says.

The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and the First Lady Rula Ghani, the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and the First Lady Diana Nausėdienė, the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong and his spouse, the Governor General of Canada Julie Payette, Chairperson of the Council of the Federation of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko, Director-General of the World Trade Organization Roberto Azevêdo have also sent their congratulatory letters to the Head of State.