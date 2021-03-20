World leaders congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz holiday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is receiving congratulations from the heads of foreign states and international organizations on the occasion of the Nauryz holiday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In his congratulatory telegram, China’s President Xi Jinping writes that China and Kazakhstan have achieved fruitful results in various areas of cooperation, which has brought broad benefits to the peoples of the two states. Xi Jinping also noted that next year the two countries will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and stated the importance of further mutual support and deepening strategic cooperation in order to elevate the China-Kazakhstan relations to a new level. «I pay special attention to the development of Sino-Kazakh relations, and I stand ready to make joint efforts with you to strengthen the Sino-Kazakh traditional friendship and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples,» the Chinese leader writes in his telegram.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed confidence that in the future both countries will be able to expand constantly developing strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and achieve unique practical results in the common interests of the two friendly nations.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov writes that fraternal relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will continue to strengthen and develop in the interests of the two nations on the basis of good-neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon expressed confidence that the relations of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two states, based on the eternal traditions of the blessed Nauryz, will continue to develop steadily in the direction of expansion and deepening, being enriched with new meaning and content.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the fraternal people of Kazakhstan happiness, joy and new successes.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will be expanding and strengthening in accordance with the two nations will, who always highly honor the noble values of Nauryz.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian expressed confidence that the comprehensive relations between Armenia and Kazakhstan, based on strong friendship and mutual understanding, will continue to develop rapidly.

In his telegram, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed hope that Nauryz will open up new opportunities for the peoples of the two states and bring joy, prosperity, health and peace to all countries of the world.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin noted that the ancient past and traditions of the two people’s ancestors continue to unite the countries as we celebrate the holidays of Nauryz and Passover, and remain a strong foundation for the deepening of Kazakh-Israeli relations.

President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, congratulating on the holiday of Nauryz, reaffirmed his intention to further developing cooperation within the major regional programs and projects aimed at maintaining friendly relations, unity and economic growth.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev good health and happiness, and further prosperity and well-being to the fraternal people of Kazakhstan.

Congratulatory telegram of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Secretary General Vladimir Norov states that the spring equinox holiday promotes the movement towards harmony between human and nature, builds stable bridges of friendship and cooperation, develops and enriches the dialogue of cultures and civilizations, contributes to the formation of a safe and prosperous future, which fully meets the principles of the «Shanghai spirit».

Collective Security Treaty Organization Secretary General Stanislav Zas noted Kazakhstan’s significant contribution to strengthening the mechanism of allied cooperation within the Organisation and coordinating the efforts of the CSTO member states on international and regional platforms.

Sheikh-ul-islam Allahshukur Pasha-zade, Chairman of Caucasus Muslims’ Board, Co-chairman of Interreligious Council of CIS, writes that the holiday of Nauryz is a blessed time of the joyful arrival of the spring equinox, symbolizing the renewal of nature, life, given to us by Allah. The religious leader wishes peace and prosperity to every family, as well as progress and prosperity to all the people of Kazakhstan.