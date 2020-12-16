World leaders congratulate Kazakhstanis on Independence Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Congratulatory telegrams and letters from heads of foreign states and international organizations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan continue to be sent to Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Akorda press service reports.

President of China Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on behalf of the Government and people of China on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan. He wished Kazakhstan prosperity and strength to friendly Kazakhstan, happiness and wellbeing to the people.

In his congratulatory letter Emperor of Japan Naruhito wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wellbeing, and people of Kazakhstan prosperity.

Queen Elizabeth II conveyed the warm congratulations on the national holiday wishing Kazakhstan the best wishes in this tough time.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his own behalf and on behalf of Uzbek people congratulated President of Kazakhstan and Kazakhstanis on the national holiday.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon extended his best wishes on the occasion of Independence Day.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wholeheartedly congratulated the Head of State and people of Kazakhstan wishing wellbeing and prosperity.