World leaders congratulate President Nazarbayev on his birthday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World leaders extend their congratulations to Kazakhstan on the occasion of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's birthday, the Akorda's press service reports.

In his congratulatory message President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin noted that Nursultan Nazarbayev's merits in development of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia can hardly be overestimated. He also commended the invaluable contribution of the Kazakh President to ensuring good neighborliness, stability and security in the Eurasian space.



President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that selfless service of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the Kazakh people is the guarantee of success of the large-scale reforms conducted in the country. "Thanks to your initiatives on regional integration as well as in the international arena, Kazakhstan has become a strong and dynamically developing country. I am confident that the traditional trust-based dialogue at the highest level between Belarus and Kazakhstan will promote all-round deepening of Belarusian-Kazakh cooperation," his congratulatory telegram reads.



President of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday, saying that Kyrgyzstan appreciates his contribution to strengthening of strategic partnership. He wished his Kazakhstani counterpart good healthcare, wellbeing and success in his work.



President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon also extended his congratulations to the Head of State on the occasion of his birthday. In the congratulatory message the Tajik leader stressed that Kazakhstan had achieved tremendous success in socioeconomic development and earned a remarkable standing in the international arena under the leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.



Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday praising his significant contribution to the development of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia and wishing him prosperity and wellbeing.