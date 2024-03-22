World leaders congratulate President Tokayev and Kazakhstanis on Nauryz

World leaders send their congratulatory letters addressed to the Head of State of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the Nauryz holiday, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Chinese chairman Xi Jinping offered his congratulations to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as well as the entire people of Kazakhstan on Nauryz.

I attach special attention to the development of Kazakh-Chinese relations. I express readiness to join efforts with you to expand mutually beneficial and all-round cooperation, based on greater traditional friendship between our nations, reads the letter from the Chinese leader.

In his letter, Joe Biden commended the success reached by the US and Kazakhstan over the past few years in addressing the climate crisis, energy security and ecology.

This cooperation facilitates to the creation of a better future for upcoming generations. I’m convinced that the hope and revival the Nauryz holiday brings will further strengthen the partnership and friendship between our nations in the coming year, said the US President.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pointed out that Nauryz is a holiday of kindness and prosperity.

I express confidence that on this day, which is an important part of our common culture, friendly and brotherly relations between our nations will further strengthen, he said.

Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that for many thousands of years the brotherly nations mark this day big and with great inspiration, widely celebrating it with high intent and special joy.

I’m certain that by further activation the dialogue of cooperation between our brotherly peoples and neighboring nations, based on trust, respect and mutual interest, will further effectively and dynamically develop, said the Uzbek Head of State.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov wrote that the ancient holiday of Nauryz symbolizes the common history and high values of Kazakh and Kyrgyz nations.