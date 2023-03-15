World leaders of IT industry to meet in Bishkek at Central Asian Technological Forum

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM On March 24, Bishkek will host the first Central Asian Technological Forum with the participation of leading IT companies from Japan and the United States, as well as Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Almaz Isanov, head of the political and economic research department of the presidential administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, told Kabar Agency.

He noted that the meeting of world leaders in the IT sector is held with the support of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic and with the assistance of the Japanese government organization JETRO. The forum will be attended by the top management of JETRO. As part of his upcoming visit to Kyrgyzstan, meetings are planned with the leadership of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The forum is a continuation of the dialogue started in December last year, when the Kyrgyz delegation made a tour of Japanese IT companies and spoke about promising investment projects in Kyrgyzstan.

«This forum will be the first big event in which Kyrgyzstan will act as an IT integrator in Central Asia. Leading companies from the USA and Japan will come. This will be a platform where we connect the leaders of Central Asia with the world,» Isanov stressed.

Also, according to the head of the political and economic research department of the presidential administration, the Tech Awards ceremony will be held as part of the forum, during which the achievements of IT companies in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will be celebrated. The winners will have the opportunity to visit Silicon Valley in the United States.

«But more than that, the forum will set the level we follow in the development of the digital economy. This area is developing rapidly. Kyrgyzstan is practically the leader in the region - our products are in demand both in Japan and in the USA. Kyrgyzstan wants to take its place in digital blockchains in the future. This forum will become a beacon for young people who can find a profession in demand and a prosperous life,» Isanov added.

He pointed out that the Central Asian Technological Forum intends to help establish international business cooperation between participating companies, and give young professionals the opportunity to hear about the prospects in IT. In the future, Isanov pointed out, the leadership of Kyrgyzstan intends to promote this sector and the creative industry, creating platforms for free economic zones for them