World leaders send Eid al-Fitr congratulations to President Tokayev and people of Kazakhstan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives congratulatory letters from foreign leaders and heads of international organizations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr or Oraza Ait, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his behalf and behalf of the Turkish people wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev strong health and blessings and the friendly and brotherly nation of Kazakhstan wellbeing and prosperity.

Let the sacred day reminding us the values of unity, solidarity and brotherhood bring peace and wellbeing to the Muslim world and the entire humanity, reads the letter of the President of Türkiye.

The warm wishes were also conveyed by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The fact that mutual unity of our friendly nations worshiping the common cultural and spiritual values that only have grown stronger in the past years obviously resonates with the pure values of the holy month of Ramadan and Oraza Ait aimed at upholding peace, stability and mutual friendship, reads the letter from the Uzbek leader.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov wished Tokayev good health and the people of Kazakhstan peace and progress.

Let our spiritual holiday, reflecting the strength of faith, patience and unity, multiply our nations’ accord and well-being, wrote the President of Kyrgyzstan.

Emomali Rahmon, the Tajik leader, with satisfaction noted the high level of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

I’m certain that the high spiritual values and creative traditions of this sacred holiday for all the countries of the Muslim world will continue strengthen the unwavering ties between our nations, reads the letter of the Tajik leader.

Head of State of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow expressed his best wishes on the occasion of Oraza Ait holiday.

I’m truly convinced that this holiday, which has been the symbol of high spiritual values such as humanism, charity, warm-heartedness and moral purity for centuries, will continue to contribute to the strengthening of mutual understanding, solidarity and peace among the entire Muslim Ummah, said the Turkmen President.

Head of State of Kazakhstan Tokayev also received congratulations from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, King of Jordan Abdullah II, Mohammed VI of Morocco, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Amir of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Mohamed al-Menfi, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq, President of Iraq Abdul Latif Rashid, President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, Priem Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, and so on.

Letters of congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr continue coming.