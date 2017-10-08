EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:10, 08 October 2017 | GMT +6

    World MMA Championships: Team Kazakhstan claims 8 medals, finishes 2nd in medal standings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the 5th WMMAA World MMA Championships in Astana that gathered 150 athletes from 30 countries including, for the first time in the tournament's history, female fighters, the national team of Kazakhstan claimed 8 medals, Kazinform reports.

    Sanzhar Adilov and Maria Agapova brought two gold medals to the team's tally on the final day of competitions yesterday. In the finals, Adilov crashed Umedulo Urfonov from Uzbekistan and Maria defeated Lilia Kazak from Belarus.
    null 
    null 

    Three Kazakh fighters became silver medalists of the tournament in Astana. In the featherweight finals, Denis Mutsnik lost to Russian Abdulmutalip Gairbegov. In the welterweight final Temirlan Ikhsangaliyev succumbed to Shamil Musayev from Russia, and in the middleweight finals Magomed Shakhrudinov of Russia was stronger than Kazakh Yerkinbek Inzhel.

    null 

    null 

    Zarina Kadyrbaeva (strawweight), Altynbek Bakhtigeldinov (lightweight) and Alimzhan Suleymanov (light heavyweight) claimed bronze for the Kazakh national team.

    In the overall medal standings of the tournament, Team Kazakhstan finished second, behind Russia.

    Tags:
    Astana Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!