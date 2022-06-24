World No. 1 Medvedev confirms participation in Astana Open ATP 250

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - World's No. 1 in ATP’s Singles Rankings, U.S. Open 2021 winner, three-time Grand Slams runner-up (U.S. Open 2019, Australian Open 2021, Australian Open 2022), and ATP Finals 2020 champ Russian Daniil Medvedev is expected to play in the tournament in Nur-Sultan. The Astana Open ATP 250 will be held on September 18-25, 2022, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

«We are happy that Medvedev has confirmed his arrival. This year it'll be the third time for our capital to host a tournament of such a high level. It's already become a tradition that the world's top players come to Kazakhstan: previously it was Rafael Nadal, Novak Jokovic, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and now the current World's No 1. Daniil Medvedev already played in Kazakhstan - he started his junior and then professional career participating in our tournaments. Bulat Utemuratov, the President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, has good relations with the player and his team, and this helped us invite Daniil. We will be glad to see the World's No.1 in the nearest future on the site of the National Tennis Center in Nur-Sultan,» said Vice-President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation Yuriy Polskiy.

«I am happy to play the Astana Open this year. A lot of great players before me have come to this wonderful city and I look forward to the tournament», said Medvedev.

Recall that in 2010 Medvedev played in Ust-Kamenogorsk at ITF Junior G3 tournament (18&U), and in July 2016 while being the World's No.171 he came to Astana to participate in the President's Cup, which is a part of ATP Challenger series. Then he reached the quarterfinals of the tournament. For many of today's stars, Kazakhstan's tournaments became good career milestones on their way to greater heights.