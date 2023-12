NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Serb tennis player and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic has contracted coronavirus, his test result came back positive, TASS reports.

Last week, the Serb was playing an exhibition tournament organized for a number of players. Two other players, Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and Croatia’s Borna Coric also tested positive. Russian Andrey Rublev was also competing in the same tournament.