World Nomad Games: Best hunting birds prepared for competition

The Akmola region is hosting a training camp on kusbegilik - hunting with birds of prey - before the 5th World Nomad Games, which will be held in Astana in September, Kazinform News Agency reports cites Kazakhstan's National Sports Association.

Bazarbek Kuntugan, executive director of the Kusbegilik Federation, said the best hunting birds are being prepared for the upcoming Games.

“Nine athletes are currently training with golden eagles, falcons and hawks in Shchuchinsk. The next training camp will be from August 27 to September 7 in Astana,” Kuntugan said.

Athletes are actively preparing for the competition, expecting strong competitors from Europe, Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan.

“We are preparing three golden eagles, three falcons, three hawks, which will participate in the upcoming competition in three categories. They have been in the process of molting all summer, now we are training them and teaching them speed. I will participate in the competition with the golden eagle Algyr,” a member of the national kusbegilik team, Serikbek Kuntuganuly, said.

The competitions will be held on September 12-13 in the territory of Ethno-Aul, spanning an area of about 10 hectares.

The 5th World Nomad Games will be held in Astana between September 8 and 13, 2024. The Games will bring together over 2,000 sportsmen from more than 80 countries to compete in 21 sports.