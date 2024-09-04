World Nomad Games boost plane ticket sales in Kazakhstan

Great interest of residents of different countries is said to be behind a growing number of plane tickets sales in Kazakhstan, as the country is bracing for the 5th World Nomad Games in just two weeks, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The number of search queries for plane tickets to Kazakhstan, including domestic flights, has risen by 13.4% year-over-year in October 2023 and September 2024. The most significant increase of 24.5% was recorded in July this year, just two months before the Games, compared to a month before.

Among those with the biggest interest to the Games are tourists from India, Germany, the US, Türkiye and South Korea.

Malaysia rose from 30th to 9th place, Canada from 18th to 11th, and Japan from 20th to 13th when it comes to the list of countries, the citizens of which bought the highest number of plane tickets to Kazakhstan.

Germany leads in terms of the number of search queries for plane tickets to the Kazakh capital of Astana.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will be held on September 8-13 in the Kazakh capital, Astana. The event will bring together 2,000 contestants. 97 sets of medals will be up for grabs in 21 sports.

Over 100,000 tourists are projected to visit the Kazakh capital during the 5th World Nomad Games.