World Nomad Games Day 3: Kazakh athletes claim 13 medals

CHOLPAN-ATA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's athletes have won today 13 medals including 2 gold, 2 silver and 9 bronze medals at the 3rd World Nomad Games underway in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.

In the Qazaq Kuresi finals, Kazakh wrestlers Abilkaiyr Maulenin (70 kg weight division) and Yersultan Muzafarov (90 kg) secured two gold medals. Kazakhstan's Nurdaulet Zharylgapov took bronze.

Competing in mas-wrestling, Darya Nesterova (85 kg weight division), and Medet Yesbulayev (60 kg), Temirlan Shamet (70 kg), Vyacheslav Starkov (105 kg), and Alexandr Krasnov (125 kg), won 1 silver and 4 bronze medals, respectively.

Berkutchi Serikbek Kuntuganuly finished 3rd in Burkut Salu (hunting with a golden eagle).

Besides, in Turkmen Gurash (Belbeu Kures or belt wrestling), Kazakhstan won 2 bronze medals: Adilet Shalgynbekuly (62 kg) and Amandyk Abylai (in the absolute weight division).

The Kazakh tug-of-war athletes won two medals: bronze in the team event, and silver in the individual match captured by Kairatkhan Shonkhu.