TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:13, 06 September 2018 | GMT +6

    World Nomad Games Day 5: Kazakhstan claims 8 medals

    CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - The 3rd World Nomad Games are underway on the shore of Lake Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On the 5th day of competitions, the Kazakhstan team won 8 medals (2 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze).

    nullKazakh equestrians Adilet Shynaidarov and Merkhan Bulgynov struck bronze in 1,600m and gold in 2,400m flat racing events, respectively.

     null    Competing in Ordo (Asyk Atu) game, Kazakh athletes clinched a bronze medal. In Zhamby Atu (Kazakh horseback archery), Kazakhstan's Abzal Tulybekov and Aikoz Yerlankhan became silver and bronze medalists, respectively, while a Hungarian archer topped the podium.

    nullKazakh wrestler Aueskhan Kurbankulov (65 kg) struck gold in today's Asirtmali Aba Guresi (a style of the Turkish traditional wrestling). In Gushtigiri (Tajik folk wrestling), Almas Amalbek (80 kg weight division) and Almas Abikenov (60 kg) won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

    nullAt the end of the 5th day of the World Nomad Games, the Kazakhstan National Team claimed 13 gold, 17 silver, and 22 bronze medals (a total of 52 medals).

    null

    Kyrgyzstan Sport World Nomad Games
