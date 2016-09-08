World Nomad Games is a megaproject promoting economy and tourism development

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM World Nomad Games is a mega-project, which gives a great impetus to economic development and tourism, not only in Issyk-Kul region, but also the entire country, governor of Issyk-Kul oblast Askhat Akibaev told today at a press conference on the results of the Second World Nomad Games, Kabar reported.

Akibaev told that he was asked not once about benefit of the Games to Issyk-Kul oblast, where the games took place. "We have built a large fitness center, where our athletes will train. Also, due to the large and the new race track, which meets all international standards, large-scale horse-races will be held. Also Kyrchyn gorge became a kind of separate tourist destination for visitors. For tourists it is always interesting to look at the life and culture of the country. All of these sites attract tourists and thus develop the tourism sector of the oblast," said the governor