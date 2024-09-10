EN
    08:33, 10 September 2024 | GMT +6

    World Nomad Games: Kyrgyzstan Kokpar team defeats Mongolia 16-0

    Kokpar
    Photo credit: Kabar

    At the 5th World Nomad Games held in Astana, the Kyrgyzstan Kokpar Team defeated the Mongolian Team 16-0 in their first game on September 9, Kabar reports. 

    Kokpar
    Photo credit: Kabar

    Kyrgyzstanis are considered the favorites in this sport. The strongest opponent for the Kyrgyzstanis is the Kazakhstan team. The Kazakhstanis also confidently defeated the Uzbeks 16-0 today.

    Kokpar
    Photo credit: Kabar

    Teams from 9 countries are participating in the Kokpar competitions: Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, the USA, Russia, Uzbekistan, Hungary, China, Mongolia and Turkey.

    Kabar News Agency is the international information partner of the 2024 World Nomad Games.

    Uzbekistan Central Asia Kyrgyzstan Astana Kazakhstan Sport Culture World Nomad Games Cultural Heritage
