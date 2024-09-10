08:33, 10 September 2024 | GMT +6
World Nomad Games: Kyrgyzstan Kokpar team defeats Mongolia 16-0
At the 5th World Nomad Games held in Astana, the Kyrgyzstan Kokpar Team defeated the Mongolian Team 16-0 in their first game on September 9, Kabar reports.
Kyrgyzstanis are considered the favorites in this sport. The strongest opponent for the Kyrgyzstanis is the Kazakhstan team. The Kazakhstanis also confidently defeated the Uzbeks 16-0 today.
Teams from 9 countries are participating in the Kokpar competitions: Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, the USA, Russia, Uzbekistan, Hungary, China, Mongolia and Turkey.
Kabar News Agency is the international information partner of the 2024 World Nomad Games.