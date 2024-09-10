World Nomad Games: Kyrgyzstan Kokpar team defeats Mongolia 16-0

At the 5th World Nomad Games held in Astana, the Kyrgyzstan Kokpar Team defeated the Mongolian Team 16-0 in their first game on September 9, Kabar reports.

Photo credit: Kabar

Kyrgyzstanis are considered the favorites in this sport. The strongest opponent for the Kyrgyzstanis is the Kazakhstan team. The Kazakhstanis also confidently defeated the Uzbeks 16-0 today.

Photo credit: Kabar

Teams from 9 countries are participating in the Kokpar competitions: Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, the USA, Russia, Uzbekistan, Hungary, China, Mongolia and Turkey.

