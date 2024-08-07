World Nomad Games of Strength: What you need to know

Nomad games have always been an important part of nomad culture and way of life. These games not only entertain but also develop physical endurance, strength and skills necessary for survival in harsh conditions. Kazinform News Agency invites readers to take a closer look at games of nomads that require strength and endurance.

Powerful Nomad. Strongman Competition

The Powerful Nomad competition is an exciting strongman tournament that includes five challenging disciplines that require exceptional physical strength, endurance and technique.

The competition is held in 5 disciplines:

- lifting a 100-kilogram stone and carrying it 10 meters;

- squatting with a 100-kilogram bag;

- throwing a 10-kilogram javelin with the right or left hand at a distance;

- squatting with a 130-kilogram log on the shoulders;

- towing a 200-kg trolley 10 meters.

Javelin throwing and squats with log on shoulders. Photo credit: Midjourney

Tug Of War

Tug of war is an exciting team competition among the nations of the world that unites participants in a spirit of friendship and rivalry. This sport, which requires strength, endurance and teamwork, is held in two weight categories: for men and women.

Woman pulling a rope tug of war. Photo credit: Midjourney

According to the rules of the nomad games, the weight category for men is up to 720 kg, and for women - up to 560 kg for team. Participation is allowed for 8 athletes and 2 substitutes in a team.

Wrestling of the nomads

Wrestling is an important part of the cultural heritage of many nations, and each type of wrestling has its own unique rules and techniques. Despite the general principles, each of these types of wrestling has its own characteristics and traditions.

Qazaq Kuresi

Qazaq Kuresi is a Kazakh national wrestling, the goal of which is to throw the opponent on his back. The fight is carried out in a standing position, without grabbing the legs and without fighting on the ground. Throws can be performed with a grab on clothing, belt, arms and body.

Previously there were no age or weight restrictions, but now there are 8 weight categories for men and women. The first national Qazaq Kuresi championship was held in 2000 in Astana.

Kurash

Kurash is an Uzbek national belt wrestling, where opponents fight standing on mats similar to tatami in judo. In kurash, wrestling in a lying position, painful, striking and choking techniques, as well as holds below the belt are prohibited. Despite these restrictions, the fights remain dynamic and spectacular. The duration of the fight for men is 5 minutes, for women - 3 minutes.

Men wrestle in the steppe. Photo credit: Midjourney

Ashyrtmaly Aba Gureshi

Ashyrtmaly aba gureshi is a Turkish wrestling with arbitrary grabs of the opponent's clothes and body. The technique includes various techniques using the legs, throws with a grab of the belt, a wrestling jacket or one leg and belt. The fights are accompanied by the music of folk instruments - a drum (davul) and a wind instrument (zurna).

Alysh

Alysh is a Kyrgyz national belt wrestling, where wrestlers wear special blue and green clothes, white pants and a red belt. The fight is held in a standing position, and the task of each wrestler is to knock the opponent down on his shoulder blades without letting go of his belt.

In the starting position, the athlete's head lies on the shoulder part of the opponent, while he watches the movements of the opponent's legs from under his arms.

Koresh

Koresh is a Tatar wrestling style, the goal of which is to put the opponent on his back using permitted techniques. In Koresh, only throws performed by lifting the opponent off the mat are evaluated, this feature is a distinctive feature of Koresh from many types of belt wrestling.

Mas-Wrestling

Mas-wrestling is a national sport of Yakutia. The name of this sport comes from the Yakut word "mas", which means "wooden stick". Its essence lies in the tug of war of two athletes with a stick. The athletes sit opposite each other, rest their feet on the board and, at the command of the referee, try to pull the opponent to their side or snatch the stick from the opponent's hands.

It is important that the opponent does not snatch the stick away with a sharp movement in the first seconds. The athlete can even throw the opponent to his side, there is a technique for this, when the athlete, resting his feet on the board of the support and raising the center of mass of the body, creates an additional lever force. Each meeting is held until two victories and can consist of two or three fights.