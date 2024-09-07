World Nomad Games: Parade of regions held in Astana

A solemn event Birlik Kerueni (Unity Caravan) brought the spirit of the V World Nomad Games to Astana on September 6. The event brought together 200 representatives including athletes, batyrs, and public figures from 20 regions of the country, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the city akimat.

Photo credit: akimat of Astana

The key goal of the Caravan is to carry water from all over the regions to the capital city since water is a crucial element of the World Nomad Games and the main symbol of unity.

The event was held in the territory of the EXPO complex from 04.00 to 05.00 pm. featuring a musical staging for the residents and guests of the capital, and interactive games. A colorful procession of representatives from 20 regions of Kazakhstan became the culmination of the World Nomad Games opening ceremony.

Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek and Kazakh Sports and Tourism Minister Yerbol Myrzabosynov addressed those gathered.

According to the preliminary estimates, the Kazakh capital is preparing to welcome around 100,000 tourists, who will be accommodated at 20 hotels.

As earlier reported, the V World Nomad Games are scheduled to be held on September 8-13. Over 2,800 athletes and members of official delegations from 89 countries are expected to vie for top honors at the V World Nomad Games.

97 sets of medals will be decided in 21 sports. The Games’ total money prize is estimated at 253 million tenge.

The main competitions will be held at the Astana Arena Stadium, Qazanat Racing Track, Alau Ice Palace, Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace, and Duman Hotel and Sports Complex.

Tickets for all competitions can be purchased on the website of the official ticket operator, www.zakazbiletov.kz.