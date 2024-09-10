World Nomad Games schedule Sep 10: Athletes to compete in 9 sports

Today, September 10, athletes will be vying in traditional sports competitions at the now-running V World Nomad Games in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

From 10:00 am. until 01:00 pm. — The kokpar quarterfinals will be held at the Kazanat hippodrome.

From 03:00 pm. until 05:00 pm. — The kok boru event will be held at the Kazanat hippodrome.

From 10:00 am. until 01:00 pm. — Audaryspak event among heavyweights will be held in the ethno-village, located near the hippodrome.

From 04:00 pm. until 06:00 pm. — Final competitions of aforementioned events will take place.

From 09:00 am. until 06:00 pm. — The ethno-village will host zhamby atu competitions.

From 10:00 am. until 01:00 pm. — Traditional archery competitions will start in the Argymak equestrian sports and health complex.

From 04:00 pm. to 06:00 pm. — Final competitions of zhamby atu and traditional archery events will take place.

From 10:00 am. until 01:00 pm. — Qazaq kuresi competitions among men and women will be held at the Wrestling Palace named after Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov.

From 04:00 pm. until 06:00 pm. — Men’s Qazaq kuresi finals will be held.

From 10:00 am. until 01:00 pm. — Kurash event’s last tournament day will take place at the Alau ice palace.

From 04:00 pm. until 06:00 pm. — Kurash Men’s and Women’s finals will be carried.

From 10:00 am until 01:00 pm. — Mas-wrestling will be held at the Alau ice palace.

From 04:00 pm. until 06:00 pm. — Men’s Mas-wrestling finals will be held.

From 10:00 am. until 06:00 pm. — Alau ice palace will hold asyk atu semifinals.