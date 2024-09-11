EN
    10:00, 11 September 2024 | GMT +6

    World Nomad Games schedule Sep 11

    көкпар, kokpar, sport
    Photo: Rizabek Nussipbek / Kazinform

    Today, September 11, athletes will be competing in traditional sports events at the ongoing V World Nomad Games in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    From 10:00 am. until 00:00 pm. — The kokpar semifinals will be held at the Kazanat hippodrome.

    From 03:00 pm. until 05:00 pm. — The kok boru event will be held at the Kazanat hippodrome.

    From 10:00 am. until 01:00 pm. — Powerful Nomad event will be held in the ethno-village, located near the hippodrome.

    From 04:00 pm. until 06:00 pm. — Final competitions of aforementioned events will take place.

    From 09:00 am. until 06:00 pm. — The ethno-village will host zhamby atu competitions.

    From 10:00 am. until 01:00 pm. — Traditional archery competitions will start in the Argymak equestrian sports and health complex.

    From 04:00 pm. to 06:00 pm. — Final competitions of zhamby atu and traditional archery events will take place.

    From 10:00 am. until 01:00 pm. — Alysh wrestling competitions among men and women will be held at the Wrestling Palace named after Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov.

    From 04:00 pm. until 06:00 pm. — Men’s national wrestling finals will be held.

    From 10:00 am. until 01:30 pm. — Tug of War event’s last tournament day will take place at the Alau ice palace.

    From 04:30 pm. until 06:00 pm. — Tug of War Men’s and Women’s finals will be carried.

    From 10:00 am until 06:00 pm. — Togyzqumalaq event will be held at the Duman Hotel complex.

    From 04:00 pm. until 06:00 pm. — Men’s and Women’s finals will be held.

    From 10:00 am. until 06:00 pm. — Alau ice palace will hold asyk atu finals.

