World Nomad Games schedule Sep 12

Today, September 12, athletes will be competing in traditional sports events at the ongoing V World Nomad Games in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

From 10:00 am. until 00:30 pm. — The kokpar finals will be held at the Kazanat hippodrome.

From 03:00 pm. until 05:30 pm. — The kok boru finals will be held at the Kazanat hippodrome.

From 10:00 am. until 01:00 pm. — Bes beles event will be held in the ethno-village, located near the hippodrome.

From 03:00 pm. until 05:00 pm. — Kos kulash will take place in the ethno-village.

From 11:00 am. until 06:00 pm. — The ethno-village will host kusbegilik (burkit, karshyga, itelgi) competitions.

From 10:00 am. until 06:00 pm. — Traditional archery finals will be held in the Argymak equestrian sports and health complex.

From 10:00 am. to 01:00 pm. — Competitions of kurash will take place at the Wrestling Palace named after Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov.

From 04:00 pm. until 06:00 pm. — Men’s wrestling finals will be held.

From 10:00 am. until 01:00 pm. — Ashyrtmaly Aba Gureshi event will take place at the Alau ice palace.

From 04:00 pm. until 06:00 pm. —Men’s finals will be carried.

From 10:00 am until 06:00 pm. — Ordo event will be held at the Alau ice palace.

From 10:00 am. until 06:00 pm. — Oware comeptition will be held at the Duman Hotel complex.

Kazakhstan retaining its top spot in the medal standings of the 5th World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.