World Nomad Games Secretariat continues receiving applications for accreditation from foreign media

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The accreditation of foreign and local media for coverage of the Second World Nomad Games, to be held in Issyk-Kul from 3 to 8 September 2016 is underway, the Secretariat of the World Nomad Games reports.

At present, the Secretariat of the World Nomad Games and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic received and processed 57 applications for accreditation from the foreign media and 46 - from local media for the coverage of the official opening and closing of the World Nomad Games, including sports and cultural activities.



Leading mass media of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Germany, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Russia, the Netherlands, the USA, Israel, India, Turkey, Japan, China and France plan to cover the Games, Kabar reported.



The media accreditation campaign has started on July 15 and will last until August 10.