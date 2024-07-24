World Nomadic Games venues for 21 sports revealed

The organizers of the 5th World Nomad Games have officially announced venue assignments for 21 sports. They include Astana Arena Stadium, Kazanat racetrack, Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace, Alau Ice Palace, Qazaqstan sport complex and Duman complex, Kazinform News Agency cites the administration office of Astana city.

Kazanat racetrack and Ethnic auyl (village) are to host horse racing, traditional archery, traditional bird hunting as well as horse riding events. Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace and Alau Ice Palace are to feature competitions in national wrestling, combat sport and national games, while Duman complex is to serve as a venue for traditional intellectual games. Qazaqstan sport complex is to host the accreditation and equipment centers of the World Nomadic Games.

The Games’ scientific program events are to take place at the National Museum of Kazakhstan.

The key venue of the World Nomadic Games’ cultural program will be the ethnic village ‘The Universe of Nomads’ occupying an area of 10 ha and adjoining to Kazanat racetrack in the southwest. Additional venues are to be deployed for cultural events throughout the Kazakh capital, including squares, parks, other public spaces, theatres, concert halls, cinemas, museums, exhibition pavilions and so on.

Athletes are to vie for 100 sets of medals in 21 sports, including asyk atu, ordo, arkan tartys, baige, kokpar, audaryspak, tenge ilu, Kazakh kuresi, ashyrtmaly aba gureshi, koresh, kokboruu, alysh, mas-wrestling, power nomad, togyz kumalak, mangala, ovari, zhmby atu, traditional archery, kusbegilik and kurash.

The V World Nomad Games are scheduled to be held in Astana from September 8 to 14. The event is expected to bring together over 2,000 athletes from 89 countries of the world.

The total cash prize of the Games is 253 million tenge.