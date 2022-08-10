EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:38, 10 August 2022 | GMT +6

    ‘World of Abai’ book fair kicks off in Kazakh capital

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A book fair ‘Abai Alemi' (World of Abai) has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan on the occasion of Abai’s 177th birthday, Kazinform has learned from the city’s administration.

    The book fair will help guide its visitors through the poetic and philosophical heritage of great thinker as well as translations of Abai’s books into foreign languages.

    The book fair at the Central Children and Youth Library features over 50 books dedicated to the creative work of the founder of the Kazakh written literature.

    One of the guests of the exhibition young Aiganym Satan said she really enjoys diving into Abai’s works as he gives an in-depth insight into morals, strive for self-development and love for one’s motherland.

    Photo: gov.kz



    Tags:
    Culture Events Nur-Sultan Abai 175 Years
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!