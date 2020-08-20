World of Al-Farabi Center opened in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The education and training center World of Al-Farabi has been opened in the capital’s Palace of Schoolchildren, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The opening ceremony is a part of the measures taken by Nur-Sultan’s administration devoted to the 1150th anniversary of the scholar Abu Nasir Al-Farabi. The center features virtual, museum exhibits as well as books by the scholar or about him.

According to the director of the Al-Farabi Palace of Schoolchildren, Yerbol Irgebay, in the center the younger generation can study the scholar’s entire heritage.

The World of Al-Farabi center is said to hold excursions as well as different hobby clubs.