13:39, 21 August 2017 | GMT +6
World oil prices come down
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The world oil prices are getting lower, according to the trading sessions at the London and New York exchanges, Gazeta.ru reports.
The WTI light crude oil price as per a September Futures contract at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) has declined 0.06 percent, down to $48.48 a barrel. At the London ICE Futures, the price for Brent crude oil to be delivered in October has decreased by 0.13%, down to $52.65 a barrel.