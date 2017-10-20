08:43, 20 October 2017 | GMT +6
World oil prices go down
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The oil prices have dropped significantly on the London and New York commodity exchanges on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to the results of the London-based ICE Futures trading sessions, the futures price for Brent crude oil to be delivered in December has receded by $0.92, down to $57.23 a barrel.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the price of a futures contract for WTI crude oil for November delivery has eased by $0.75, down to $51.29 a barrel.