EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:43, 20 October 2017 | GMT +6

    World oil prices go down

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The oil prices have dropped significantly on the London and New York commodity exchanges on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the results of the London-based ICE Futures trading sessions, the futures price for Brent crude oil to be delivered in December has receded by $0.92, down to $57.23 a barrel.

    On the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the price of a futures contract for WTI crude oil for November delivery has eased by $0.75, down to $51.29 a barrel.

     

    Tags:
    Energy Oil & Gas World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!