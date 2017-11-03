10:32, 03 November 2017 | GMT +6
World oil prices go up
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The crude oil prices have risen according to Thursday's trading sessions on commodity exchanges of London and New York, Kazinform correspondent reports.
On the London-based ICE Futures, the price of Brent crude oil to be delivered in January has increased by $0.13, up to $60.62 a barrel.
As to WTI crude oil, the price of a futures contract for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) has grown by $0.24, up to $54.54 a barrel.