World oil prices going up

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The crude oil prices have advanced according to Tuesday's trading sessions on the London and New York commodity exchanges, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As a result of the London ICE sessions, the price of a futures contract for Brent crude oil to be delivered in December has gone up to $57.88 a barrel, or by $0.06.

As to WTI crude oil, the futures price for November delivery has grown by $0.01, up to $51.88 a barrel, on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).